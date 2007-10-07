Redskins' WR Randle El, LB Washington out with hamstring injuries

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Redskins wideout Antwaan Randle El and linebacker Marcus Washington left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with hamstring injuries, and neither returned.
Randle El, elevated to No. 1 receiver because Santana Moss missed the game with a groin injury, had seven catches for 100 yards in the first half.
He appeared to get hurt on a 37-yard catch-and-run right before the 2-minute warning that set up a touchdown to give Washington a 14-0 halftime lead.
Washington, the starting strongside linebacker, left the game in the third quarter.
With Moss and Randle El sidelined, the Redskins were forced to use James Thrash, Keenan McCardell, Brandon Lloyd and Reche Caldwell at receiver -- none of those four had made a catch this season entering Sunday.
