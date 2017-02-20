Redskins WR Pierre Garcon prepping for free agency

We've hit the portion of the NFL calendar in which players are prepping for free agency.
Garcon's agent, Brad Cicala, joked to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport: "We are getting his resume together to put on Monster soon."
Still a savvy route runner with plenty left in the tank, Garcon is coming off a 79-catch, 1,041-yard season with three touchdowns.
With a bevy of teams in need of a veteran receiver -- including Tennessee, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Rams, etc. -- Garcon should have several options on the open market. While the Redskins haven't ruled out retaining Garcon, his expected market -- reportedly around $9 million per season -- likely means he'll be wearing a new jersey in 2017.