Redskins WR Pierre Garcon prepping for free agency

We've hit the portion of the NFL calendar in which players are prepping for free agency.

Exhibit A: receiver Pierre Garcon.

Garcon's agent, Brad Cicala, joked to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport: "We are getting his resume together to put on Monster soon."

Still a savvy route runner with plenty left in the tank, Garcon is coming off a 79-catch, 1,041-yard season with three touchdowns.

With a bevy of teams in need of a veteran receiver -- including Tennessee, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Rams, etc. -- Garcon should have several options on the open market. While the Redskins haven't ruled out retaining Garcon, his expected market -- reportedly around $9 million per season -- likely means he'll be wearing a new jersey in 2017.

