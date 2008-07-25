Redskins WR Moss wants football 'early and often'

"I don't go into this thing saying, 'I'm the No. 1 man.' I feel like that's given to you by your coaching staff and by your team," Moss said. "I'm out here to do my job, and whatever they call me - No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 - it don't make me less than the other guys. ... If you go out there and work as a core, we all can be No. 1."