Redskins WR Lloyd breaks collarbone, out at least 6 weeks

Published: Nov 14, 2007 at 03:08 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins receiver Brandon Lloyd broke his collarbone Wednesday and will be sidelined at least six weeks, the latest setback in his disappointing tenure in the nation's capital.

Coach Joe Gibbs said Lloyd was hurt on the last play of practice when he caught a ball in the end zone. There was no other player involved.

"He landed on his shoulder and drove his shoulder into the ground," trainer Bubba Tyer said.

The force of the landing caused a complete break of the clavicle. Lloyd's right shoulder was put in a sling, but he will not require surgery.

Lloyd has caught only two passes for 14 yards this season, having fallen out of favor with the coaches because of his work ethic and lack of productivity. He missed a team meeting two weeks ago and, as punishment, wasn't allowed to travel with the team for the following game against the New York Jets.

The Redskins traded two draft picks to San Francisco for Lloyd last year and signed him to a long-term contract that included $10 million in guaranteed money. He caught only 23 passes for 365 yards last season and lost his starting job to Antwaan Randle El in December.

However, this could have been the very week Lloyd had a chance to redeem himself. Santana Moss is struggling with a bruised right heel that caused him to miss last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and James Thrash was on crutches Wednesday because of a severely sprained ankle.

Thrash is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, and Moss' situation doesn't look much better. Moss didn't even bother trying to put his right shoe on completely as he left the locker room before Wednesday's walkthrough.

"We're working like crazy to get the swelling out of his heel so we can get him back on the field," Tyer said.

With seven games to go in the regular season, the Redskins will have to decide whether to place Lloyd on injured reserve and sign another receiver. Coincidentally, the team added receiver Burl Toler to the practice squad Wednesday, replacing offensive lineman Calvin Armstrong.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Week 3 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on offensive drought: 'We need to score'

The Seattle Seahawks offense hasn't scored a single point in the past six quarters ahead of Week 3's bout with the Atlanta Falcons. With that backdrop, quarterback Geno Smith stated the obvious Thursday: "We need to score."

news

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Can the Colts notch their first win in style by handing the Chiefs their first loss? Will Darius Slay provide an encore to his two-pick performance? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

news

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson: Facing Bengals 'no different for me'

Carl Lawson is set to face off against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday in Week 3, but the New York Jets pass rusher insists he's not any more amped up for this game than any other.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE