Redskins WR Kelly reinjures hamstring; McNabb, Portis still out

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins receiver Malcolm Kelly pulled his left hamstring again Monday, a major setback in his bid to make the opening day roster, while Donovan McNabb and Clinton Portis remain unable to practice with sprained ankles.
Kelly reinjured the hamstring in his first full practice since the early days of training camp. He first pulled the hamstring while working out with McNabb in Arizona the week before camp began.
The third-year receiver had been hoping to use Thursday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals as his one chance to show the new coaching staff he should remain on the team. His absence from four weeks of practices has seen him fall on the depth chart in a crowded receiver competition, and he is now a candidate for injured reserve.
McNabb again wore a compression stocking on his left leg Monday as he watched the team's workout. Neither the veteran quarterback nor Portis is expected to play Thursday, even if healthy, because Shanahan usually doesn't play starters in the final preseason game.
Shanahan said that McNabb and Portis are day to day, but teammates expect both to play in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 12.
"I know Donovan's character," receiver Devin Thomas said. "He's a fighter, and I'm sure he'll be ready."
McNabb's injury has hindered his development as he learns a new offense after 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"The more somebody practices, the more in rhythm he's going to be," Shanahan said. "We all understand that. But we understand he's got an ankle injury and he's getting treatment and as soon as he's ready to go, we're going to get him ready."
Fullback Mike Sellers (sprained left knee) and linebacker Perry Riley (sprained right ankle) also sat out practice. Receiver Joey Galloway was absent for personal reasons.
Also on Monday, the Redskins and Rams swapped 2010 draft picks, with the Redskins acquiring defensive end Hall Davis in exchange for tight end Dennis Morris.
