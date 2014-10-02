Redskins' Williams on Seahawks: 'They're not robots'

The Washington Redskins aren't being given much of a chance to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
Coming off an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants and hosting a Seattle squad fresh off a bye week, it's not a surprise most would peg the Redskins for disaster.
However, left tackle Trent Williams still has faith that sitting at 1-3, desperation can help propel the Redskins to the win.
"Can we beat them? Yeah," Williams said, nonchalantly, per The Washington Post. "At the end of the day, they're not robots. They're human beings and nobody's perfect. Nobody plays perfect every Sunday. They have been beaten before. It's not like they're unstoppable. They're a great team, no doubt about it, but anything is possible in the NFL."
Are we positive they aren't robots, Trent? Some of the evidence might suggest otherwise.
Williams is correct, however, that Seattle is beatable. They lost on the road in San Diego in Week 2 and squeaked by Denver at home in their last game.
The Seahawks are far from perfect on the road (all that travel probably hinders the robot batteries). However, the Redskins also just got blown out on their home field.
