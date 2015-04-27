Redskins will pick up RGIII's fifth-year option

Redskins GM Scot McCloughan annouced at a Monday news conference that the team will exercise Griffin's fifth-year option ahead of next Monday's deadline. However, McCloughan said the decision "does not affect our draft process whatsoever."
According to NFL Media's Albert Breer, the cost -- $16.1 million -- is viewed by the club as a discount version of the franchise tag and may give them one more season to make a clear evaluation.
Allowing a player of Griffin's caliber to walk before you are certain he is no longer the same player he was as a rookie would be foolish. McCloughan is not willing to take that chance.
Though the salary, which is fully guaranteed for injury, comes with a tremendous risk because of Griffin's recent history, the team is willing to bet on his upside.
As the GM said, this will not impact Washington's draft plans on Thursday. If the team still wants to take a quarterback, they will.
Things could get very interesting in the nation's capital soon.
