Redskins will make game-time decision on injured RB Portis

ASHBURN, Va. -- Clinton Portis' playing status will be a game-time decision for the second consecutive week for the Washington Redskins.
The running back is nursing a bruised calf after being kicked in the second half of last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. He also has been hindered by bone spurs in both ankles, but Redskins coach Jim Zorn said Friday the calf is the reason he believes Portis has a "50-50" chance of playing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Portis is off to one of the slowest starts of his eight-year NFL career, with 183 yards on 47 carries through three games for the Redskins.
Ladell Betts and Marcus Mason shared the first-team snaps at running back during Friday's practice.
Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth (strained hip muscle) and fullback Mike Sellers (bruised thigh) returned to practice.
