Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss listed as probable for game against Dallas on Sunday

Published: Nov 16, 2007 at 09:29 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -Washington Redskins receiver Santana Moss returned to practice Friday and sounded optimistic that he will play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

"From doing what I did in practice, I should be able to play," Moss said.

Moss missed last week's game because of a bruised heel and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, compounding an already dire situation at receiver. James Thrash is out for the Cowboys game after severely spraining his ankle last week, and Brandon Lloyd is done for the year after breaking his collarbone during practice on Wednesday.

Moss is listed as probable on the injury report.

"Santana looked good," coach Joe Gibbs said.

Linebacker Marcus Washington and cornerback Fred Smoot, both battling hamstring injuries, practiced Friday and are also listed as probable.

