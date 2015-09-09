Around the NFL

Redskins waiting on RGIII tests before backup decision

Published: Sep 09, 2015 at 07:25 AM

The Washington Redskins remain in wait-and-see mode on Robert Griffin III.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Wednesday he will wait until the written results on Griffin's latest neurological exam come back before making a decision on who will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Griffin practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Team brass appears to be taking every precaution after the internal confusion that preceded Washington's decision to deactivate Griffin ahead of the team's third preseason game. Griffin was diagnosed with a concussion after taking several hard hits in a preseason loss to the Detroit Lions on Aug. 20.

If Griffin is cleared, Gruden will choose between RGIII and Colt McCoy as the backup to starter Kirk Cousins. There remains a distinct possibility Griffin doesn't see a snap all season as the Redskins eye a parting of ways with their one-time franchise savior.

