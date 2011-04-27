Redskins' urge to acquire franchise QB could lead to deal

Washington is never shy about trading future picks and has moved up in the first round for quarterbacks before (including dealing with Shanahan, when he was at Denver, to move up for Jason Campbell in 2005). Owner Daniel Snyder has coveted a franchise quarterback throughout his regime. There are other teams in the top 10 very willing to trade back, but Washington's concern would be one of the quarterback-needy teams in slots three, four or five (Buffalo, Cincinnati and Arizona) would take its guy. Moving up to No. 2 is the safest bet, and if you're sold on a kid, you do what you have to do.