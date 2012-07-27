Redskins training camp: Robert Griffin III ushers in new era

2. Remember, RG3 is still a rookie. When one -- yes, just one -- of quarterback Robert Griffin III's pass attempts fluttered badly toward the sideline, loud chatter rushed through the hundreds of fans in attendance. On the very next play, Griffin completed a nice throw. The lesson here? Chill out. While every snap is important, it's OK to let rookies be rookies. Griffin isn't going to be perfect, particularly on his first few days of practice, but he certainly looked like he'll get up to speed quickly. He is already gaining the respect of his teammates -- even veteran teammates -- which will go a long way toward solidifying his leadership role. In general, Griffin's first day was a very good one.