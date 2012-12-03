Redskins top Giants, tighten NFC East race

Published: Dec 03, 2012 at 03:55 PM

LANDOVER, Md. -- Robert Griffin III threw for one touchdown and had a fumble turn into another score, and the Washington Redskins pulled within one game of the NFC East lead with a 17-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Redskins improved to 6-6 with their third consecutive victory, tied with the Dallas Cowboys and on the heels of the Giants, who have lost three of their last four games to fall to 7-5.

Griffin completed 13 of 21 passes for 163 yards and ran five times for 72 yards, breaking Cam Newton's NFL record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single season.

Griffin lost the ball on one of his runs, but it flew into the arms of teammate Joshua Morgan, who ran it in for an early touchdown.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

To re-live the Redskins' exciting Monday night victory over the NFC East-leading Giants, get NFL Game Rewind.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

