Redskins top Giants, tighten NFC East race

LANDOVER, Md. -- Robert Griffin III threw for one touchdown and had a fumble turn into another score, and the Washington Redskins pulled within one game of the NFC East lead with a 17-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.
The Redskins improved to 6-6 with their third consecutive victory, tied with the Dallas Cowboys and on the heels of the Giants, who have lost three of their last four games to fall to 7-5.
Griffin completed 13 of 21 passes for 163 yards and ran five times for 72 yards, breaking Cam Newton's NFL record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single season.
Griffin lost the ball on one of his runs, but it flew into the arms of teammate Joshua Morgan, who ran it in for an early touchdown.
