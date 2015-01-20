Redskins to tap Joe Barry as defensive coordinator

The Washington Redskins found the man who will lead their defense in 2015. It just took a little longer than Joe Barry expected.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Redskins are hiring the former Chargers linebackers coach as their defensive coordinator, according to two sources informed of the Redskins' plans. The team later announced the hire.
Barry emerged as the likely coordinator a week ago, but his status came into question once former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio became available. Fangio interviewed for the Redskins job, but wound up getting hired by the Chicago Bears. Barry has been the Chargers' linebackers coach since 2011.
The 44-year-old has spent the majority of his career coaching linebackers. However, he was the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator for two seasons (2007-2008) under father-in-law Rod Marinelli. Barry was part of the Lions team that went 0-16 in '08.
The Redskins have some nice pieces but are in desperate need of defensive discipline, specifically in the secondary, which suffered from multiple busted coverages in 2014. With Bashaud Breeland and David Amerson on the back end, and Ryan Kerrigan wreaking havoc up front, the Redskins have the foundation for a solid unit.
Now Barry will be charged with molding it.
