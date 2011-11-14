Redskins to stick with QB Grossman against Cowboys

NOTES: The Redskins offense lost another asset, with the team placing wide receiver Leonard Hankerson on injured reserve Monday. The rookie receiver tore his labrum in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after catching eight passes for 106 yards. He was the first Redskins wide receiver to have more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season. ... Backup defensive lineman Kedric Golston tore two knee ligaments on Sunday. Shanahan said the team believes Golston has a third-degree MCL tear and a partial ACL tear and will miss one game at least ... Shanahan said wide receiver Santana Moss, who has missed three games with a broken left hand, will sit out at least one more week but could possibly return for the Nov. 27 game against Seattle. ... right tackle Jammal Brown, who missed Sunday's loss with a groin injury, is a "long shot" to play in the upcoming game.