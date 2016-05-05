Redskins TE Jordan Reed signs $50M extension

In 2015, Jordan Reed set a Washington Redskins record with 952 receiving yards by a tight end. On Thursday, he got paid.
The Redskins have signed Reed to a five-year, $50 million contract extension, a source close to the player told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. Reed has one year left on his old deal.
When healthy, Reed is a game-changer for the Redskins' offense. The tight end played a huge role in Kirk Cousins' emergence last season, becoming the quarterback's security blanket and go-to red-zone target.
Cousins' stats with and without Reed on the field display why the tight end got big money:
Cousins with Reed on the field: 421 pass plays, 7.7 pass yards per attempt, 24-4 TD-to-INT ratio, 111.9 passer rating.
Cousins without Reed on the field: 148 pass plays, 6.2 pass yards per attempt, 5-7 TD-to-INT ratio, 73.3 passer rating.
The pass-catching tight end not only set a franchise record for yards, he also caught the second-most TDs by a Redskins tight end in one season (11). Reed also tied for the most games with multiple receiving touchdowns last season (four). Only Doug Baldwin had a higher passer rating when targeted in 2015 than Reed's 129.0.
The Redskins were 6-1 last year when Reed earned more than 65 receiving yards and 3-4 when the tight end went under that plateau.
The knock on Reed has been his health. Entering his fourth season, the tight end has yet to play an entire 16-game slate -- he suited up in a career-high 14 games in 2015.
When he's on the field, however, he's been a game-changer, especially for Cousins.
Reed's deal will place him as one of the highest paid pass-catchers in the NFL. When you consider his importance to Cousins and that Reed is closer to a receiver than blocker, it was a no-brainer move for Washington to lock down the tight end for the long term.
Receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon enter the final year of their contracts. The drafting of Josh Doctson in the first round could be a sign that one or both are out the door within the next year.