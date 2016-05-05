Around the NFL

Redskins TE Jordan Reed signs $50M extension

Published: May 05, 2016 at 02:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In 2015, Jordan Reed set a Washington Redskins record with 952 receiving yards by a tight end. On Thursday, he got paid.

The Redskins have signed Reed to a five-year, $50 million contract extension, a source close to the player told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. Reed has one year left on his old deal.

When healthy, Reed is a game-changer for the Redskins' offense. The tight end played a huge role in Kirk Cousins' emergence last season, becoming the quarterback's security blanket and go-to red-zone target.

Cousins' stats with and without Reed on the field display why the tight end got big money:

Cousins with Reed on the field: 421 pass plays, 7.7 pass yards per attempt, 24-4 TD-to-INT ratio, 111.9 passer rating.
Cousins without Reed on the field: 148 pass plays, 6.2 pass yards per attempt, 5-7 TD-to-INT ratio, 73.3 passer rating.

The pass-catching tight end not only set a franchise record for yards, he also caught the second-most TDs by a Redskins tight end in one season (11). Reed also tied for the most games with multiple receiving touchdowns last season (four). Only Doug Baldwin had a higher passer rating when targeted in 2015 than Reed's 129.0.

The Redskins were 6-1 last year when Reed earned more than 65 receiving yards and 3-4 when the tight end went under that plateau.

The knock on Reed has been his health. Entering his fourth season, the tight end has yet to play an entire 16-game slate -- he suited up in a career-high 14 games in 2015.

When he's on the field, however, he's been a game-changer, especially for Cousins.

Reed's deal will place him as one of the highest paid pass-catchers in the NFL. When you consider his importance to Cousins and that Reed is closer to a receiver than blocker, it was a no-brainer move for Washington to lock down the tight end for the long term.

Receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon enter the final year of their contracts. The drafting of Josh Doctson in the first round could be a sign that one or both are out the door within the next year.

On Thursday, the Redskins ensured Reed won't be going anywhere for a long time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Amari Cooper 'elated' to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys

After being traded for a second time in his career -- going from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns -- Amari Cooper holds no ill will toward the 'Boys and is elated for another fresh start.

news

Safety Xavier McKinney: Giants 'not so uptight' anymore with Brian Daboll as head coach

With the departure of Joe Judge and his old-school approach and the subsequent arrival of Brian Daboll, there's a little more fun to be had in Gotham these days, according to safety Xavier McKinney.

news

Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds don't think Kyler Murray will finish career with Arizona

Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds joined Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson's All Things Covered podcast and both former Cardinals players predicted Kyler Murray would not finish his career with Arizona

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 20

Following a missed 2021 season due to complications stemming from a rare blood disorder, veteran defensive lineman Vinny Curry is back with the Jets. Plus more signings and NFL draft prospect visits.

news

Kevin Stefanski mum on 'fluid' Baker Mayfield situation as Browns gather for workouts

Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are at the Browns facility as the team begins offseason work, but Baker Mayfield is not. Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the former starter's absence.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on returning to form after injuries: 'I want to go out there and prove (myself)'

Saquon Barkley spoke to the media on Wednesday as the Giants opened up their first voluntary training camp of the offseason. The running back said that after a disappointing last few seasons, he is ready to prove to the haters and to the organization that drafted him that he can still contribute the way he did early in his career.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on amassing more capital in 2023 draft: 'We're excited about Jalen Hurts'

When the Eagles traded a 2022 first-round pick for more draft capital in 2023, it begged the question whether they were committed to starting QB Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman addressed those questions Wednesday.

news

Deebo Samuel requests 49ers to trade him; WR unwilling to engage in contract talks

WR Deebo Samuel said he has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: You don't win the Super Bowl in the offseason

Stephen Jones noted Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys aren't "done yet in free agency," but highlighted that even the future additions -- including in next week's draft -- wouldn't make or break the team.

news

Falcons LT Jake Matthews: 'Definitely surreal' Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews spent eight seasons protecting quarterback Matt Ryan's blind side. But now with Ryan in Indianapolis, Marcus Mariota is expected to start under center.

news

Justin Fields hopes new coaching staff 'will just tailor the plays to my skill set'

In his rookie campaign, Bears quarterback Justin Fields started 10 games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven TDs, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. There were flashes of a big arm and athletic ability, but inconsistent processing led to struggles.

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW