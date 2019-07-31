Around the NFL

Redskins TE Jordan Reed feeling 'more explosive'

Published: Jul 31, 2019 at 03:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Make a list of most enticing NFL talents that just can't quite put it all together and stay healthy, and Jordan Reed will rank near the top.

The Washington Redskins tight end owns the athleticism and skill set to be a menace to defenses as a pass-catcher. Yet, in six NFL seasons, he's never played a full 16-game slate.

Reed's best season came in 2015, in which he played 14 games, compiled 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. That was supposed to be the season that launched the TE into the stratosphere. Instead, injuries have kept Reed tethered to the ground.

He dealt with a toe injury in 2016. He opened the 2017 season on the PUP list with more toe troubles, then dealt with chest and hamstring injuries that season. And last year he still wasn't fully over the toe issue.

For the first time in three offseasons, Reed didn't undergo surgery.

The 29-year-old said he's finally feeling like his explosion is returning.

"My feet are definitely getting stronger, way stronger than last year," he said, via ESPN. "I feel more explosive, and I feel a lot better."

Despite playing 13 games in 2018, Reed wasn't a difference-making player, hauling in 54 receptions for 558 yards and two TDs. Fine figures for a middling player -- and certainly other aspects of the Redskins' struggling offense playing into those numbers -- but not what was once expected of Reed.

Reed knows that until he proves he can stay healthy and regain form, questions will abound.

"I understand the questions. I just got to answer them with my performance," Reed said. "Actions speak louder than words."

One query is whether the litany of injuries has finally sapped the athleticism that made Reed a difference-maker.

Another player returning from injury, running back Chris Thompson, noted that when Reed is healthy, he still commands the defense's attention.

"When we're healthy, it opens up our playbook, makes things easier for Jay and tougher on the defense," Thompson said of himself and Reed. "You've got to pick your poison, especially when Jordan's on the field. You have to double him, and if you don't, he will win on his routes. [If defenses do] it leaves someone else open."

If Reed can somehow recapture that 2015 form, it will make life immensely easier on Dwayne Haskins, or whichever QB wins that starting gig.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott silences critics with MVP performance: 'I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing'

Faced with two different eight-point deficits, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help will Dallas to a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seahawks. In doing so, he put his name front and center for MVP.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.
news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

When asked Thursday if he thinks he possibly could return to the field by the New York Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers offered a vague but hopeful answer, saying, 'Anything's possible.'
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 game flexed to Monday night; full Week 15 schedule revealed

Week 15's Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18, taking the prime-time place of the previously scheduled Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots tilt.
news

Cardinals waive veteran TE Zach Ertz after request to be released

Zach Ertz's time in Arizona is over, at his request. The veteran tight end asked for and has been granted his release from the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller for alleged assault of pregnant person

An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday in Dallas for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department announced.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott highlight November Players of the Month

Houston rookie sensation C.J. Stroud took home a pair of awards for his November exploits, while a pair of Dallas players were lauded. 
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'We all share' in some responsibility for Frank Reich firing

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday discussed the firing of head coach Frank Reich earlier this week.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love on recent improvement ahead of game vs. Chiefs: 'It's just comfort'

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been on a tear as Green Bay has vaulted back into the NFC playoff picture. Love discussed his improved play with reporters on Wednesday.
news

Zack Moss ready to be Colts' lead back again: 'I've already kind of done it before'

The Colts are well-equipped to continue to succeed on the ground sans Jonathan Taylor. Zack Moss told reporters he's ready to once again be Indy's lead running back.