Redskins TE Davis pleads guilty to two misdemeanors

Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis pleaded guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanor charges from unrelated incidents that took place this past spring, The Free Lance-Star of Fredricksburg, Va., reported.
Davis, who was an hour late to the Redskins' afternoon practice, pleaded guilty to falsely identifying himself to law enforcement after a May 7 incident. He received a 30-day suspended sentence and was fined $2,500.
The tight end also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under a suspended/revoked license, which he faced after being pulled over April 7 for going 17 mph over the speed limit. He received a suspended sentence, a $2,500 fine and had his driver's license suspended for 90 days.
The legal problems for Davis, who is entering his third season with the Redskins, don't end there, however. He has another court date on Sept. 14, two days after the Redskins' regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, that pertains to a misdemeanor reckless driving/driving 20 mph over the speed limit charge. That is related to an Aug. 7 incident in which he was pulled over by police.