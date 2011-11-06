Redskins TE Davis, LT Williams set to start against 49ers

Tight end Fred Davis is active and will start for the Washington Redskinsin Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to a team source.
Davis, who has 36 receptions for 517 yards and two touchdowns this season, had been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury. The Redskins already are without tight end Chris Cooley for the season because of a knee injury.
The Redskins also expect left tackle Trent Williams to start against the 49ers. Williams has been out since Week 6 with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable.
Redskins safety Oshiomogho Atogwe, though, is inactive with toe and knee injuries. He played last week but missed the game before that.
Niners defensive tackle Ray McDonald is inactive with a hamstring injury, the first time he's missed a game since 2008.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.