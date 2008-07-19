Redskins, TE Davis agree to $3.5 million deal

Published: Jul 19, 2008 at 07:18 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -The Washington Redskins and rookie tight end Fred Davis agreed to a $3.5 million, four-year contract on Saturday, a day before training camp opens.

The deal includes a $1.8 million signing bonus for the 6-foot-4, 247-pound Davis, who was taken in the second round, 48th overall, out of Southern California in April's NFL draft.

"I can say I'm finally a Redskin," Davis said.

Davis said it was important for him to sign before training camp began.

"I didn't want to lose any time, any chance to play or get out there," he said. "I wanted to learn everything. I knew that would be the smartest thing."

The Redskins now have deals with all 10 of their picks going into training camp.

"It's not only important for us, it's important for those guys to be able to start on day one with the team," Redskins coach Jim Zorn said. "I think it creates a great atmosphere, we all start out right and we all start out on the first day."

Also Saturday, Washington released tight end Tyler Ecker, a 2007 seventh-round draft pick who spent all of last season on injured reserve.

