Redskins take advantage of new rule, announce lottery partnership

The Redskins on Friday became the second NFL team to announce a partnership with a state lottery, taking advantage of a new league rule designed to bring in more revenue during a weak economy.
The Virginia Lottery will issue Redskins-themed scratch-off tickets for the 2009 season. The tickets will be sold only in Virginia.
Breaking from a strict policy that deterred any association with gambling, NFL owners voted on Wednesday to allow teams to sign licensing deals with state-sponsored lotteries. The New England Patriots became the first team to announce such an agreement on Thursday.
The Redskins had been in negotiations with the Virginia Lottery in anticipation of the owners' vote. Several other NFL teams are considering lottery deals.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press