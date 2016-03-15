Redskins strike deal with safety David Bruton

The team on Tuesday signed safety David Bruton, who spent the past seven seasons as a spot starter and valuable special-teamer for the Super Bowl champion Broncos.
Per multiple reports, Bruton inked a three-year deal with the 'Skins.
Bruton's campaign was cut short in 2015 when he broke his leg in a December loss to the Steelers. As the No. 3 safety in Denver, the 28-year-old defender played nearly 500 snaps before the injury. Bruton has a shot to play a similiar role in Washington, padding out a safety group that struggled in 2015.
Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan has used this offseason to trim cap costs and sign a rash of complimentary, affordable players. Known around the league as one of the NFL's top talent evaluators, the crafty McCloughan has landed another solid piece in Bruton.