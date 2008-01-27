Redskins' Snyder reportedly to interview Meeks again

WASHINGTON -- Dan Snyder plans to take to the road in his quest to find a new coach for the Washington Redskins.
Candidates in Washington
The Redskins are the only remaining team with a head coaching vacancy. These are the candidates reportedly being considered:
Jim Fassel
The former Giants coach emerged in the past week as a serious candidate for the position. He has a 58-53-1 career record.
Ron Meeks
The Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator worked for one year in Washington during the 2000 season under Norv Turner.
Jim Schwartz
The Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator took over for Williams when he left to become Buffalo's head coach in 2001.
The owner is scheduled to have another interview with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ron Meeks this week, a person familiar with the selection process told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Redskins have not publicly stated the names of any candidates.
The person said the interview was planned for Tuesday. Late Sunday, The Washington Post reported that the session had been rescheduled for Monday.
The person said the interview is set to take place in Indianapolis, the first time Snyder has left the Washington area to speak to a candidate. Nearly all of the sessions to date have been held at the owner's home in suburban Maryland.
Meeks, an assistant coach with the Redskins in 2000, first met with Snyder about the job on Jan. 17 and 18.
Meeks and former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel are the favorites to succeed Joe Gibbs, who resigned Jan. 8. Snyder also is interested in talking to Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after the Super Bowl.
The Redskins dismissed one candidate, assistant coach Gregg Williams, in a flurry of moves Saturday. Assistant Al Saunders was also released, and assistant Greg Blache was promoted to lead the defense.
Snyder also said Saturday that a hire was not planned until the Super Bowl was over, in part to keep from drawing attention away from the championship game. At the time, it appeared the Redskins would also not conduct any interviews during Super Bowl week, but the owner decided to make the plans for the follow-up session with Meeks.
