Redskins sign WR Caldwell, put Jansen on IR

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins signed receiver Reche Caldwell on Tuesday, giving the team another option at wideout following the latest disappointing performance from Brandon Lloyd.
The Redskins also placed right tackle Jon Jansen on injured reserve, officially ending his season. Jansen broke his right leg and dislocated his ankle in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over Miami.
Caldwell was the leading receiver for the New England Patriots last season with 61 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns, but he also had two key drops in the loss to Indianapolis in the AFC championship game.
Caldwell was deemed expendable after the Patriots acquired Randy Moss, Donte Stallworth and Wes Welker, and was cut at the end of preseason. The 28-year-old receiver has 137 catches for 1,710 yards and 11 touchdowns over four seasons with San Diego and one with New England.
Depth at receiver has been a concern for the Redskins, who demoted Lloyd late last season and promoted Antwaan Randle El to the starting lineup opposite Santana Moss. Randle El had a career game Sunday with 162 yards receiving, but Lloyd did not have a reception.
Caldwell's arrival gives the Redskins six receivers, an usually high number for an NFL roster. He joins Moss, Randle El, Lloyd, special teams standout James Thrash and recently acquired Shaun Bodiford.
The Redskins also waived running back Marcus Mason. In addition, offensive lineman Justin Geisinger was signed to the practice squad, and receiver Burl Toler was cut from the practice squad.
