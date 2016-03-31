Redskins sign TE Vernon Davis to one-year deal

The Washington Redskins announced on Thursday that they have signed the veteran tight end to a one-year deal.
It's not a surprising move for the 'Skins after general manager Scot McCloughan said during last week's Annual League Meeting that Washington was still interested in Davis after his visit with the team earlier this month.
Entering his age-32 season, Davis appeared to be in sharp decline last season after San Francisco traded him to the Broncos. He caught just 20 passes in Denver and hurt the offense with a rash of drops.
You have to go back to 2013 for game tape showing Davis hurting a defense. At his best with the Niners, he was a freakishly athletic pass-catching whirlwind. In Washington, he'll fight for a roster spot behind Jordan Reed and Niles Paul.
Joining the Redskins serves as a homecoming for Davis, who was born in Washington, D.C., and starred at Maryland before embarking on his 10-year run in the NFL. The 'Skins hope their new addition can make his 11th campaign one to remember.