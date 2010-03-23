Redskins sign punter Bidwell, hope he's the answer to problems

Published: Mar 23, 2010 at 06:02 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Josh Bidwell is the latest possible solution to the Washington Redskins' revolving door at punter.

The Redskins signed the 34-year-old free agent Tuesday, but didn't disclose terms. He becomes the only punter on the roster for a team that has used six different punters in regular-season games over the last two years.

Bidwell spent the last six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he missed the 2009 season after having surgery on his right hip. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2005 and has a career average of 42.8 yards.

Bidwell also played for the Green Bay Packers from 1999 to 2003, although he missed his entire rookie season because of testicular cancer.

Hunter Smith had a 41.3-yard average as Washington's punter last season, but leg injuries forced him to miss three games. Sam Paulescu, Glenn Pakulak and kicker Shaun Suisham filled in while Smith was hurt.

Also Tuesday, offensive tackle Stephen Heyer was awarded $265,000 from the NFL's performance-based pay pool, which compensates players whose playing time was disproportionate to their salaries. Heyer started every game last season while making about $467,000.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans keeping focus on field with extension deadline looming

Mike Evans' agent set a deadline for an extension for Saturday, Sept. 9, but so far, the two parties haven't neared an agreement. With only two days left before that deadline arrives, Evans knows time is running out.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: How Should You Handle The Eagles' RBs Week 1?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

Move the Sticks: Lions vs. Chiefs preview + Week 1 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Week 1 NFL picks: Chiefs unanimously predicted to top Lions; Jets will beat Bills in Aaron Rodgers' debut

Who'll will win tonight's NFL Kickoff Game between the upstart Lions and defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Can the Steelers knock off the 49ers in Pittsburgh? How does Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut play out vs. the rival Bills? Check out the Week 1 game picks!