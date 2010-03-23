Redskins sign punter Bidwell, hope he's the answer to problems

ASHBURN, Va. -- Josh Bidwell is the latest possible solution to the Washington Redskins' revolving door at punter.
The Redskins signed the 34-year-old free agent Tuesday, but didn't disclose terms. He becomes the only punter on the roster for a team that has used six different punters in regular-season games over the last two years.
Bidwell spent the last six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he missed the 2009 season after having surgery on his right hip. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2005 and has a career average of 42.8 yards.
Bidwell also played for the Green Bay Packers from 1999 to 2003, although he missed his entire rookie season because of testicular cancer.
Hunter Smith had a 41.3-yard average as Washington's punter last season, but leg injuries forced him to miss three games. Sam Paulescu, Glenn Pakulak and kicker Shaun Suisham filled in while Smith was hurt.
Also Tuesday, offensive tackle Stephen Heyer was awarded $265,000 from the NFL's performance-based pay pool, which compensates players whose playing time was disproportionate to their salaries. Heyer started every game last season while making about $467,000.
