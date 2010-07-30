Redskins sign No. 4 overall pick Trent Williams

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -The Washington Redskins have signed No. 4 overall pick Trent Williams to a six-year, $60 million contract that includes $36.75 million in guaranteed money.
Williams is taking part in Friday's morning practice at training camp.
The signing ends a one-day holdout after Williams missed the first day of camp Thursday.
The offensive lineman out of Oklahoma is projected to be Washington's starting left tackle, filling the void left by the retirement of six-time Pro Bowler Chris Samuels.