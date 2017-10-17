Redskins sign kicker Nick Rose to replace Hopkins

The leaves may be falling all around the Potomac, but at least one Rose is blooming in Northern Virginia.
The Washington Redskins signed free-agent kicker Nick Rose on Tuesday, replacing the injured Dustin Hopkins, who was placed on injured reserve with a partially torn hip muscle.
Hopkins should be out about six weeks while his hip heals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The longtime Skins kicker hopes to be designated to return this season.
Rose spent time in the preseason with the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons and was described by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo as a "big leg". See the evidence below:
The Hawaii native is probably best known on the internet for producing the most outrageous headshot in college football history while a member of the Texas Longhorns.
As long his field goal attempts travel straighter than his hair, Rose will be fine at the pro level.