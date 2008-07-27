Redskins sign Fitch, Matua; release Mapu, Brown

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins signed defensive tackle Zarnell Fitch and guard Fred Matua, and waived defensive end J.T. Mapu and guard Kerry Brown.
Fitch spent last season on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. He was on the Ravens' active roster for two games but did not play.
Matua was on the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster for the final 10 weeks of the 2006 season, but did not play in a game.
Mapu was signed by the Redskins on Tuesday after the team lost defensive ends Phillip Daniels and Alex Buzbee to season-ending injuries Sunday. He had previously been released by the team on June 24.
Brown strained his shoulder Friday and had been projected to be out one to two weeks.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press