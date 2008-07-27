 Skip to main content
Advertising

Redskins sign Fitch, Matua; release Mapu, Brown

Published: Jul 27, 2008 at 06:53 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins signed defensive tackle Zarnell Fitch and guard Fred Matua, and waived defensive end J.T. Mapu and guard Kerry Brown.

Fitch spent last season on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. He was on the Ravens' active roster for two games but did not play.

Matua was on the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster for the final 10 weeks of the 2006 season, but did not play in a game.

Mapu was signed by the Redskins on Tuesday after the team lost defensive ends Phillip Daniels and Alex Buzbee to season-ending injuries Sunday. He had previously been released by the team on June 24.

Brown strained his shoulder Friday and had been projected to be out one to two weeks.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Does Nick think brother Joey will join him on 49ers? 'I don't think he's thinking too much about football'

Nick Bosa was asked Thursday if he had any notion about older brother Joey's future plans, such as signing with the Niners or retiring. Aside from seemingly shutting down ideas that the Bosas could play together for the first time since high school, Nick also seemed to suggest Joey could be hanging it up.

news

Jaguars' Travis Hunter fine with questions over two-way role: It's been talked about 'my whole career'

It might be Travis Hunter's second NFL season that he's approaching, but the questions are still much the same. Can the Heisman Trophy winner truly produce on both sides of the ball at the pro level?

news

Rams WR Puka Nacua says rehab, meetings have provided 'great improvement' in his life

Wide receiver Puka Nacua says he is thinking less about his contract situation with the Los Angeles Rams these days and more about how to be a good father, friend and teammate after his eventful offseason.

news

Matthew Stafford's approach unchanged by Rams' selection of Ty Simpson

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters Thursday he completely understands Los Angeles using a first-round pick on Ty Simpson, stating he'll answer any questions the rookie has but is focused on getting ready for another season helming the team.