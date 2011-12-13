 Skip to main content
Advertising

Redskins sign ex-Broncos TE Quinn, place NT Baker on IR

Published: Dec 13, 2011 at 04:42 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have signed tight end Richard Quinn and placed nose tackle Chris Baker on injured reserve.

Tuesday's moves give the Redskins more depth at a position made thin by Fred Davis' suspension as well as injuries to Chris Cooley and Mike Sellers.

Quinn was a second-round draft pick from North Carolina by the Denver Broncos in 2009. He played in 29 games, starting four, in two seasons with Denver before being released this preseason.

Baker spent most of this season on the Redskins' practice roster. He was signed to the active roster last week -- then pulled a quadriceps muscle on the same day.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns' Deshaun Watson 'trying to play a full season' as 'main focus' is on being QB1

With Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finally healthy enough to return to the field at full strength, he's armed with new wisdom and aiming to reclaim the starting job that was supposed to be his for many years to come.

news

Report: Dolphins, center Aaron Brewer agree to three-year, $52.5 million extension

The Miami Dolphins and center Aaron Brewer agreed to terms on a three-year, $52.5 million extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Wednesday.

news

Ravens' Tyler Loop ends minicamp with clutch FG, moving on from season-ending miss

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop ended minicamp early with a clutch 40-yard field goal after his last-second miss in Week 18 left Baltimore sitting outside the postseason.

news

NFLN: Chiefs add two years to Patrick Mahomes' contract, making it first NFL deal valued at over $500 million

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding two years to Patrick Mahomes' contract, which now runs through 2033 and has a total value of $504.75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.