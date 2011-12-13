Redskins sign ex-Broncos TE Quinn, place NT Baker on IR

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have signed tight end Richard Quinn and placed nose tackle Chris Baker on injured reserve.
Tuesday's moves give the Redskins more depth at a position made thin by Fred Davis' suspension as well as injuries to Chris Cooley and Mike Sellers.
Quinn was a second-round draft pick from North Carolina by the Denver Broncos in 2009. He played in 29 games, starting four, in two seasons with Denver before being released this preseason.
Baker spent most of this season on the Redskins' practice roster. He was signed to the active roster last week -- then pulled a quadriceps muscle on the same day.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press