Redskins sign DeMulling after Thomas has surgery

Published: Sep 20, 2007 at 07:43 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins, riddled with injuries along their offensive line, signed former Indianapolis Colts guard Rick DeMulling on Thursday, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

DeMulling will help offset the loss of Redskins guard Randy Thomas, who tore his left triceps and is expected to miss 10-12 weeks. Thomas, who had surgery on Wednesday to repair the triceps, will wear a splint for six weeks and is holding out hope that he can return this season.

However, the Redskins must decide whether it's worth using a roster spot for a player who will miss most of the season. Instead, the team could place Thomas on injured reserve, officially ending his season, and sign another player in his spot.

Coach Joe Gibbs said he wanted a full medical evaluation on Thomas before deciding whether to put him on injured reserve.

"It's in their hands," Thomas said. "If there's a percentage (chance) of me being able to play this year, I want to be there. Even if it doesn't go my way, I'm still going to be around."

Thomas was uncertain how he was hurt. He said he was in a usual hard tussle with a defensive player during pass protection late in the first quarter of Monday night's game against Philadelphia.

"I do what I always do," Thomas said. "I hit him hard, and he hit me on the arm, and I guess the tightness of the muscle, it just gave. I don't know."

Thomas is the second Redskins offensive lineman to have surgery in two weeks. Right tackle Jon Jansen was lost for the season with an ankle injury in the season opener. Tenth-year veteran Jason Fabini is taking Thomas' spot in the lineup.

Thomas, renowned for his extremely voracious appetite, reassured his teammates that he can still host cookouts at his house.

"What do you mean?" he said. "I can flip steaks with my right hand, brother."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos unveil plans for $176M training facility at their campus

Broncos unveil plans for $176 million state-of-the-art training facility at their existing campus
news

Robert Saleh: It's 'lazy' to blame Jets' offensive struggles solely on Zach Wilson

A day after Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh says it's "lazy" to blame the offense's struggle on quarterback Zach Wilson. 
news

Cowboys signing recently reinstated WR Martavis Bryant to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys are signing free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL contenders or pretenders at midseason? Saints, Texans can hit 10 wins; Chargers, Falcons cooked

At the midway point of the 2023 NFL season, 10 teams are currently either .500 or within one game of .500. So, how many of those middlers are contenders? Which ones are pretenders? Adam Schein has the answers!