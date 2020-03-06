Redskins should stick with Dwayne Haskins; NFL combine risers

From a critical standpoint, Haskins' athletic limitations prevent the Redskins from doing some of the cutting-edge RPOs that are popping up around the league, but he's dabbled with the speed option and utilized his legs to buy time within the pocket or scramble for first downs on broken plays. Although he isn't a legitimate threat to take it the distance as a runner, he is agile enough to be utilized in a movement passing game that features bootlegs and half-roll plays. Now, Haskins needs to learn from the selfie incident that occurred last season and show more maturity. He also needs to live up to the work ethic expectations required of franchise quarterbacks. By all accounts, the reports on Haskins' offseason work habits this year have been good and I've heard from sources within the building that he's spent more time at the facility working on his game. Sure, it might just be part of a plan to make a solid first impression on the new coaching staff, but it should be viewed as a step in the right direction for a 22-year-old quarterback with only a year and a half of advanced-level playing experience (one-year starter at Ohio State; seven-game starter with the Redskins).