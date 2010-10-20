Redskins see confusion in NFL's helmet-hit crackdown

"I saw some of those hits, and I've got question marks myself," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said. "So if I've got question marks, I'm sure some of these players do as well. ... They show some of the hits, and some are flagrant. And other ones are -- at least from my perspective -- you can question them. At the end of the day, hopefully we'll get a little closer to being on the same page and we can do what's in the best interest of the players and try to protect them as much as we can -- and still have a quality game at the same time."