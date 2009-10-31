Redskins' Samuels on IR; Blades, Westbrook undergo knee surgery

Washington Redskins left tackle Chris Samuels is out for the season, and linebacker H.B. Blades and cornerback Byron Westbrook are recovering from knee surgeries.
"I will continue to seek medical advice," Samuels said earlier this month. "I hope to see where I am physically over the next couple months. At this time, I have not made a decision, but I love playing for the Redskins and hope to be back."
Samuels started the first six games at left tackle this season before injuring his neck Oct. 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Stephon Hayer has switched over from right tackle to start the last two games in place of Samuels.
Spokesman Zack Bolno also confirmed that Blades and Westbrook had knee operations this week. Both were injured in the Monday night loss to Philadelphia and will miss next week's game at Atlanta at least. Coach Jim Zorn is expected to update the status of both players Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report