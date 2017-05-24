Around the NFL

Redskins running back Matt Jones skipping OTAs

Published: May 24, 2017 at 03:01 AM
Kevin Patra

Matt Jones is on the way out of Washington.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Redskins running back will not attend OTAs. The 24-year-old doesn't appear to be part of Washington's plans, Rapoport added.

Jones started the first seven games of the 2016 season before being a healthy scratch the rest of the way.

The Redskins drafting Samaje Perine in the fourth round to team with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson signaled the end of Jones' time in D.C.

Jones, a bruising 6-foot-2, 232-pound runner showed promise as a rookie, toting 144 times in 2015 for 490 yards and catching 19 passes for 304 yards. He immediately fell out of favor in Washington in 2016, with Kelley taking over the big-back role.

Fumbles sealed Jones fate. In two seasons, the running back coughed up the ball eight times, losing six. Coaches do not suffer running backs who fumble.

Jones skipping OTAs feels like the first step in the third-round pick's eventual release. Whether the Redskins grant him that discharge now or make him wait remains to be seen.

Given his youth and natural talent, Jones should latch onto another squad once he's cut loose. If he can't fix the fumbling problem, however, his second chance won't last long.

