Redskins rule Reed, Cravens out with concussions

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) was downgraded from questionable to out against the Eagles in Week 6, the team announced Saturday. Reed did not practice this week. Rookie safety Su'a Cravens was also downgraded to out with a concussion.
An athletic pass-catching tight end who has started to establish a noticeable rapport with Cousins, Reed has a history of concussions dating back to his time in college at Florida. He's admitted in the past that he's avoided reporting one of his two concussions in 2013, too.
Reed's absence removes Cousins' top pass-catcher in 2016, as Reed leads all Redskins receivers with 33 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Washington has depth at tight end, with seasoned veteran Vernon Davis and sixth-year player Niles Paul on the roster, but neither offers the potential of Reed. With his concussion only being diagnosed Tuesday, Reed was a longshot to play Sunday.