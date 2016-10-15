Around the NFL

Redskins rule Reed, Cravens out with concussions

Published: Oct 15, 2016 at 10:24 AM

Kirk Cousins will be down a target in an important NFC East battle Sunday.

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) was downgraded from questionable to out against the Eagles in Week 6, the team announced Saturday. Reed did not practice this week. Rookie safety Su'a Cravens was also downgraded to out with a concussion.

An athletic pass-catching tight end who has started to establish a noticeable rapport with Cousins, Reed has a history of concussions dating back to his time in college at Florida. He's admitted in the past that he's avoided reporting one of his two concussions in 2013, too.

Reed's absence removes Cousins' top pass-catcher in 2016, as Reed leads all Redskins receivers with 33 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Washington has depth at tight end, with seasoned veteran Vernon Davis and sixth-year player Niles Paul on the roster, but neither offers the potential of Reed. With his concussion only being diagnosed Tuesday, Reed was a longshot to play Sunday.

Cousins will be without another target, as rookie receiver Josh Doctson (foot) has been ruled out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

The NFL and the NFLPA on Wednesday agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
news

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

Entering his fourth NFL season, Josh Allen recognized the stability within the Bills franchise and how it benefits the quarterback as he aims to take Buffalo to the next level. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over once again in Washington: 'I've done it so many times'

Opening up OTAs with the ninth team of his 16-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick is fast at work getting to know a new franchise, new teammates and a new offense. 
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold focused on doing job, not on expectations in new home

﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s move south to Carolina meant the relief of the eternally high pressure that comes with being a starting quarterback in New York. That doesn't mean Darnold doesn't expect plenty of himself in his second NFL act.
news

'Loaded' Rams roster has Robert Woods talking Super Bowl

In some ways, the Los Angeles Rams are revamped. In all ways on offense, wide receiver Robert Woods sees the roster as "loaded' and it has him and his teammates talking and thinking about a return to the Super Bowl.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'took a while to process everything' after 49ers traded up for No. 3 pick

Though his ankle "feels great," Jimmy Garoppolo admitted Tuesday that when he heard the 49ers had traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft, "it took a while to process everything." 
news

NFL will have unified start to training camp with fans' expected return

A first-ever unified beginning to training camp will take place on July 27 and fans are expected to be back at camps, as well, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm pretty much full-go' in OTAs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ isn't full-go quite yet. But he's feeling like it. The Cowboys QB was an active participant for the second straight day of organized team activities and said it was a "great day" as he continued working his way back from a devastating ankle injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW