Redskins rout Dallas to stay in playoff hunt

"We've got a lot of Dallas fans, even in D.C.," Washington defensive end Renaldo Wynn said. "I've been here four years, and I've just been getting sick and tired of hearing about it, what they're going to do. So you don't even know how enjoyable it was for us to get this win and get a sweep. It hadn't happened since '95. It's unbelievable. It's something I'll definitely remember."