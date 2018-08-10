Around the NFL

Redskins rookie RB Derrius Guice suffers torn ACL

Published: Aug 10, 2018 at 07:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite initial optimism about running back Derrius Guice's knee injury, the Washington Redskins received terrible news on Friday.

The rookie suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's preseason game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed on the injury.

The team later announced the injury would wipe out the second-round pick's rookie season.

The initial diagnosis heading into Friday's MRI was that Guice had suffered only an MCL sprain. Alas, further tests proved much more damaging.

Guice exited Thursday night's tilt versus the New England Patriots after gaining 19 yards on six rushing attempts. The tailback injured his knee on a 34-yard scamper that was negated by a holding penalty.

The 21-year-old expressed confidence after the game, telling JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington "all is well."

All was not well.

Guice's injury is a big blow to the Redskins backfield. The powerful rookie was expected to be an early-down thumper and complement to pass-catching back Chris Thompson. After just one preseason game, Washington is back to the drawing board.

With the rookie done for the year, Samaje Perine and Rob Kelly will battle for early-down duties. The Redskins also have Kapri Bibbs, Byron Marshall and undrafted rookie Martez Carter on the backfield depth chart.

Guice wasn't the only Redskins player to receive bad news Friday. Tight end Manasseh Garner will also miss the 2018 season due to an ACL tear.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
news

Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

The longest-tenured Giant will be back in New York for a seventh season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday Sterling Shepard has agreed to a restructured contract.
news

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers for multiple draft picks

The Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
news

Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale from February. Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field.
news

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

After three seasons, the Lions are moving on from pass rusher ﻿Trey Flowers﻿. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to release Flowers next week at the start of the NFL's new league year
news

Titans release Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, save over $10M in salary-cap space

﻿Rodger Saffold﻿ is available for hire. The Titans released the Pro Bowl guard, a move that saves Tennessee over $10 million in cap space, and effectively gets the team under the cap by less than $4 million.
news

Commanders expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins

The Commanders are expected to move on from veteran safety Landon Collins after the sides couldn't agree on a restructured contract, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signing with Detroit 'an easy decision'

The Lions entered the offseason needing to upgrade the receiver position. Re-signing Josh Reynolds is a start. The veteran wideout had a solid finish to last season after being reunited with QB Jared Goff.
news

Darius Leonard laments Colts looking to start fifth different QB in five years: 'Here we go again'

The Colts shipping ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to Washington in a seismic trade leaves a hole at the QB position in Indy. It also prompted Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard to share his thoughts on the Colts starting a new QB every year of his career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW