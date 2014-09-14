Redskins' Robert Griffin III suffers dislocated ankle

The Washington Redskins quarterback was carted off the field with an aircast on his left ankle after suffering a non-contact injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was officially ruled out. The Redskins went on to rout the Jags, 41-10.
Griffin appeared to badly twist the ankle before landing awkwardly on his right leg during a first-quarter rollout against Gus Bradley's defense.
Trainers huddled over Griffin on the sideline before wheeling him to the locker room, leaving Kirk Cousins to take over for Washington. The Redskins backup proceeded to peg fullback Darrel Young for a 20-yard touchdown strike.
Minutes later, Redskins deep threat DeSean Jackson left the game and was officially ruled out with a left shoulder injury.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that it's a bruised shoulder for Jackson, per a source informed of the injury. The tackler landed on his collarbone that he had recently hurt. Jackson previously injured the AC joint in the same shoulder.
UPDATE: Rapoport reports, per two sources informed of Griffin's injury, that the signal-caller dislocated his ankle. RGIII will undergo further tests. Jay Gruden confirmed the news at the postgame news conference. Jackson suffered an AC joint sprain and is day-to-day.
