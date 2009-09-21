Redskins RG Thomas out for season with torn right triceps

Published: Sep 21, 2009 at 07:55 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Randy Thomas is out with a season-ending, perhaps career-ending, triceps injury. Now the Washington Redskins have to figure out how to plug the hole in an already thin offensive line.

Coach Jim Zorn said Monday the veteran right guard has a complete tear of the right triceps off the bone, suffered in the first half of Sunday's 9-7 win over the St. Louis Rams. Thomas will have surgery this week and will be placed on injured reserve.

"We're really disappointed," Zorn said. "He is very disappointed."

Zorn said he isn't sure who will start at right guard next week against the Detroit Lions. One option is Will Montgomery, who last started a game in 2007 and filled in after Thomas left Sunday. Another is second-year player Chad Rinehart, who has never played in an NFL game.

Zorn said he's also thought about bringing back veteran Pete Kendall, who started at left guard last year but was not re-signed in the offseason. Even so, the coach said it's unlikely a new player could start against the Lions.

"I don't know if we can go outside the organization right now and have a guy ready for Detroit," Zorn said.

Thomas' injury weakens an offensive line that was fragile from the start of training camp. Thomas already had a long history of injuries, and left tackle Chris Samuels has to rest his aching knees from time to time. None of the five backups who made the 53-man roster played a single snap in the NFL last year.

Thomas tore his left triceps in 2007 and played in only three games. He also had knee and neck surgeries after last season. The neck operation was considered potentially career-threatening, while the knee surgery had coaches during training camp concerned whether he could play a 16-game schedule.

Now there is genuine concern whether the 33-year-old Thomas will play again at all.

"I am just very disappointed right now," Thomas said in a statement released by the team. "It hurts because I want to be out there with my teammates. I worked really hard in the offseason and was looking forward to this year. I will have the surgery this week and focus my attention on rehabbing."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW