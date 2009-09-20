Redskins RG Thomas might be out for season with triceps injury

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Redskins right guard Randy Thomas could be done for the rest of season because of a right triceps injury he sustained Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.
Rams rookie right tackle Jason Smith also was hurt in the game, which the Redskins won 9-7. Both players will have MRIs to determine the severity of their injuries.
Thomas was injured during the first half. Redskins coach Jim Zorn said the 11-year NFL veteran will be evaluated Monday, but quarterback Jason Campbell and other players spoke as if the team will have to rely on other linemen for the foreseeable future. Linebacker Rocky McIntosh said via Twitter that Thomas was lost for the season with a torn triceps.
"Other guys have to step up," Campbell said.
Thomas, who was replaced by third-year pro Will Montgomery, dejectedly sat on the sideline after his injury and declined to comment after the game.
Thomas tore his left triceps in 2007 and played in just three games that season. Earlier this year, he underwent knee and neck surgeries. The neck operation was considered career-threatening, and the knee surgery had Redskins coaches concerned during training camp as to whether Thomas could play a 16-game schedule.
Smith, the No. 2 overall draft pick, left in the second quarter with a knee injury and didn't return. Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Smith will undergo an MRI but didn't estimate how much time the rookie could miss.
Rams center Jason Brown left the game late in the first quarter with a medial collateral ligament injury in his right knee, but he returned in the second quarter.
Redskins cornerback Fred Smoot was inactive with a rib injury, and second-year pro Justin Tryon took his place.
