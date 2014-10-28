Redskins' relevancy in November is not totally out of reach

The aftermath: A heaping helping of drama preceded McCoy's heroics. After the two-minute warning, Romo returned to the game. The quarterback was provided with quite a tall task to achieve glory, with a drive starting at their own 3-yard line and only 1:52 to get the go-ahead score. It was an adventure. On a second-and-1 play, Romo was sacked, fumbled the ball, which appeared to be recovered by the Redskins but somehow slipped back into the hands of the Cowboys. Given a second chance, Romo connected with receiver Terrance Williams for an 18-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Unfortunately, the drive stalled after that, resulting in a punt and the expiration of regulation.