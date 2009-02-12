Redskins release punter Plackemeier

ASHBURN, Va. -- Ryan Plackemeier was waived by the Washington Redskins on Thursday, putting the punting situation again in flux for a team that ranked last in the league in net average last season.
Plackemeier was signed in October to replace draft pick Durant Brooks, who won the job in training camp over incumbent Derrick Frost.
Plackemeier, the former Seattle Seahawks punter, proved to be as inconsistent as his predecessors. He averaged 41.7 yards in 55 punts over 10 games, but his 33.9-yard net average was the worst in the league among those with more than 20 punts. His best performance came in the 10-3 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in December, when he landed four kicks inside the 20.
Plackemeier and Brooks combined for a 33.4 net average on the season, ranking the Redskins at the bottom of the 32-team NFL.
The move leaves the Redskins with only one punter on the roster: first-year player Zac Atterberry, who was signed as a free agent in January and has never punted in an NFL game. Atterberry, from Lindenwood University in Missouri, spent time on the Chicago Bears practice squad last year.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press