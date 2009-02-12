Redskins release punter Plackemeier

Plackemeier, the former Seattle Seahawks punter, proved to be as inconsistent as his predecessors. He averaged 41.7 yards in 55 punts over 10 games, but his 33.9-yard net average was the worst in the league among those with more than 20 punts. His best performance came in the 10-3 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in December, when he landed four kicks inside the 20.