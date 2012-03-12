Redskins release Atogwe after one season, Sellers after 11

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have released safety Oshiomogho Atogwe, saying an early goodbye to one of their big free-agent signings from last year.
The Redskins also cut longtime fullback Mike Sellers on Monday, the eve of the start of the NFL's free-agency signing period.
Atogwe signed a five-year, $26 million contract just before the NFL lockout a year ago, but he was hampered by hamstring, toe and knee injuries and finished the season as a backup. He was set to make $3.4 million this year.
Sellers has played 11 seasons with the Redskins, first joining the team in 1998 and returning in 2004. He was used mostly as a backup tight end last season. He was set to make $1.045 million in 2012.
