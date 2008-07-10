Redskins reach terms with 3rd-round pick Rinehart

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -The Washington Redskins agreed to terms Thursday with third-round draft pick Chad Rinehart and released quarterback Sam Hollenbach, defensive end Tommy Davis and center Kyle DeVan.
Rinehart, an offensive lineman from Northern Iowa, was the No. 96 overall selection in April's draft.
Hollenbach spent the final three games of 2007, including one playoff game, on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 quarterback. Davis was signed as a free agent in January, while DeVan was signed as an undrafted rookie in May.