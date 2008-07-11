Redskins reach terms with 2008 picks Kelly, Brooks

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -The Washington Redskins on Friday agreed to terms with second-round draft pick Malcolm Kelly and sixth-round selection Durant Brooks.
Kelly, a receiver from Oklahoma, agreed to a four-year, $3.36 million contract.
Kelly was the No. 51 overall pick, the third of three second-round Redskins selections this year. The other two - receiver Devin Thomas of Michigan State and tight end Fred Davis of Southern California - remain unsigned.
Kelly had 29 catches for 638 yards and nine touchdowns last year for the Sooners.
Brooks, from Georgia Tech, was the only punter selected in this year's draft. He will compete with Derrick Frost for the punting job when training camp opens July 20.
Brooks won the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's best college punter, last year. His net was average was 40.5 yards, and only 19 of his 65 punts were returned.