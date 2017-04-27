Redskins reach 5-year extension with Morgan Moses

Around the NFL

The Washington Redskins took care of some business ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Redskins signed right tackle Morgan Moses to a multi-year extension, the team announced Thursday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is a five-year extension, per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added that the deal is includes a $40 million base (with a $42.5 million max) and $20 million guaranteed, per a source informed of the deal.

A third-round pick in 2014, Moses was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

An improving talent, Moses started each game the past two seasons, solidifying Washington's offensive line opposite All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. Moses ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 17 offensive tackle last season.

With both Moses and Williams locked into contracts through at least 2020, Washington has taken care of its tackle positions for the next several seasons.

The Redskins also announced Thursday that they signed free agent Quinton Schooley.

