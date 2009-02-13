Redskins re-sign LS Albright, add RB Alridge

Published: Feb 13, 2009 at 10:42 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins re-signed long snapper Ethan Albright to a one-year contract Friday and claimed running back Anthony Alridge off waivers.

Flawless in his craft since joining the Redskins in 2001, Albright will return for his ninth season in Washington and 15th in the NFL. The Red Snapper, as he is known because of his bright red hair, has played 208 consecutive games and was the NFC's long snapper in last year's Pro Bowl.

Alridge was released by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. Undrafted from the University of Houston, he spent his rookie season last year on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Alridge is just 5-foot-9 and weighs 185 pounds, but was versatile as a runner, receiver and kick returner for the Cougars. He ran for 1,597 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 42 passes for 428 yards and five touchdowns his senior year.

