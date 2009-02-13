Redskins re-sign LS Albright, add RB Alridge

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins re-signed long snapper Ethan Albright to a one-year contract Friday and claimed running back Anthony Alridge off waivers.
Alridge was released by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. Undrafted from the University of Houston, he spent his rookie season last year on injured reserve with a foot injury.
Alridge is just 5-foot-9 and weighs 185 pounds, but was versatile as a runner, receiver and kick returner for the Cougars. He ran for 1,597 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 42 passes for 428 yards and five touchdowns his senior year.
