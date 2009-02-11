Redskins re-sign CB Westbrook, add assistant coach

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins on Wednesday re-signed cornerback Byron Westbrook and hired Chip Garber as defensive quality control coach.
Westbrook, the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook, spent the last two seasons on the Redskins practice squad. He originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent from Salisbury State in May 2007.
Garber coached 27 years in college at SMU, Kentucky, Mississippi State, TCU, Minnesota, VMI, Hofstra, Army and North Texas. Last year he entered the pro ranks as the defensive backs coach of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press