Redskins RB Torain on track to play; Portis' status uncertain

The Washington Redskins' bye week served its purpose for Ryan Torain. The running back rested the hamstring that he injured during an Oct. 31 loss to the Detroit Lions and should be ready to play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"If he doesn't have a setback (Sunday), he should be full speed," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Saturday, according to the team's official website. "The last two, three days, he's been feeling much better."
The same can't be said for running back Clinton Portis, who has missed four games with a groin injury. Shanahan said Portis "got in a little bit more practice" Saturday, and his status for Monday would be a game-time decision.
"I'm just hesitant to put him in too quick," Shanahan said. "I don't want to set him back. I'll get a better feel after (Sunday) and before the Monday night game."
Brandon Banks, the Redskins' kickoff and punt returner, also will be a game-time decision Monday as he recovers from knee surgery he had during the bye week. Shanahan said Banks was "a little sore" Saturday after being limited in practice Friday.
Chad Simpson will field kickoffs and Phillip Buchanon will handle punts if Banks can't play Monday.
Torain, Portis and Banks later were listed as questionable on the Redskins' injury report after being limited in Saturday's practice. Four other Redskins who fully practiced -- offensive tackle Stephon Heyer (ankle), safety LaRon Landry (Achilles), quarterback Donovan McNabb (hamstring/groin) and linebacker Brian Orakpo (back) -- also were deemed questionable for Monday night's game.