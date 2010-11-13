Redskins RB Torain on track to play; Portis' status uncertain

Published: Nov 13, 2010 at 04:14 AM

The Washington Redskins' bye week served its purpose for Ryan Torain. The running back rested the hamstring that he injured during an Oct. 31 loss to the Detroit Lions and should be ready to play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"If he doesn't have a setback (Sunday), he should be full speed," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Saturday, according to the team's official website. "The last two, three days, he's been feeling much better."

The same can't be said for running back Clinton Portis, who has missed four games with a groin injury. Shanahan said Portis "got in a little bit more practice" Saturday, and his status for Monday would be a game-time decision.

"I'm just hesitant to put him in too quick," Shanahan said. "I don't want to set him back. I'll get a better feel after (Sunday) and before the Monday night game."

Portis sustained the injury during the teams' previous meeting, a 17-12 Redskins victory on Oct. 3 in Philadelphia. Torain rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown in relief of Portis against the Eagles, and he later posted back-to-back 100-yard games before being hurt against the Lions.

Brandon Banks, the Redskins' kickoff and punt returner, also will be a game-time decision Monday as he recovers from knee surgery he had during the bye week. Shanahan said Banks was "a little sore" Saturday after being limited in practice Friday.

Chad Simpson will field kickoffs and Phillip Buchanon will handle punts if Banks can't play Monday.

Torain, Portis and Banks later were listed as questionable on the Redskins' injury report after being limited in Saturday's practice. Four other Redskins who fully practiced -- offensive tackle Stephon Heyer (ankle), safety LaRon Landry (Achilles), quarterback Donovan McNabb (hamstring/groin) and linebacker Brian Orakpo (back) -- also were deemed questionable for Monday night's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Conference championship games recap

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
news

NFL Championship Sunday winners and losers: Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford meet the moment

A week after the greatest Divisional Round ever, the NFL playoffs delivered a pair of thrilling double-digit comebacks. Who are the biggest winners and losers from Championship Sunday? Adam Schein weighs in.
news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW